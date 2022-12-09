SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Florida police chief was arrested Friday after being accused of sexually battering a 14-year-old girl while using a deadly weapon.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Marion County deputies alerted them to a sexual battery that occurred in their area on Monday.

After obtaining a warrant, the U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force and Suwannee County deputies arrested William Ray Pruitt in Live Oak on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Pruitt is the former police chief of Center Hill, a small town in Sumter County. According to The Villages Daily Sun, Pruitt’s brief stint as chief was marked by controversy. He also ran for a Florida House of Representatives seat as a Republican in 2008.

“Under his leadership from March 1998 through September 1999, the department received such a large number of complaints that then-Mayor Terrell Davis called for an investigation into Pruitt and a fellow officer,” The Villages Daily Sun reported.

No other information related to the case is available at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.