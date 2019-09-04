Florida’s Senators urge White House to waive visa requirements for Bahamians affected by Dorian

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBB) — Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are asking President Trump to waive visa requirements for residents of the Bahamas with family in the United States.

In a co-signed letter addressed to the President and members of his cabinet, the Senators urge the administration to allow those affected by the storm entry to the U.S. in order to reunite with family living here, as the destruction to homes and basic infrastructure in the bahamas becomes more apparent.

There has been no official response from the White House at this time.

You can read the letter in its entirety here.