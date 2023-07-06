PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s agency in charge of making records available to the public has violated Florida’s open records law.

The Office of Open Government “is charged with providing both the Executive Office of the Governor and each of Florida’s agencies with guidance and tools to serve Florida with integrity and transparency.”

Two weeks ago News 13 requested information on the individuals who applied to serve as superintendent in Bay County. Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to name a new superintendent when current Superintendent Bill Husfelt retires on July 31.

The agency initially responded via email.

“Governor Ron DeSantis’ Office of Open Government received your request for records, a copy of which is below for your reference. However, the Governor’s Office is not the custodian of these records. Thank you for contacting the Executive Office of the Governor.”

This statement was not true. During a follow-up email, the agency claimed that Bay District Schools was the holder of these applications, even though it was the governor, and no one with the district, who would select the next superintendent.

New 13 pointed out the discrepancy and confirmed that the district was not the keeper of these records in another follow-up.

At that point, the agency admitted that they were the keeper of the records and promised to fulfill the request.

“Sorry for the small mistake on our end, our office has begun processing your request and will contact you once it has been completed. Have a great rest of your day,” they replied.

But after two weeks the agency has not responded or sent the records.

The law states that “Every person who has custody of a public record shall permit the record to be inspected and copied by any person desiring to do so, at any reasonable time, under reasonable conditions, and under supervision by the custodian of the public records.”

And after informing them of this story the office sent News 13 one more reply.

“Our office is currently inundated with requests, and is working diligently on fulfilling your request along with others,” they wrote.

News 13 also waiting on two other records requests made in January. One for emails involving the Gulf Coast State College search for a new president. The other request was for the expenses for the governor’s jet. Neither was fulfilled.

News 13 continues to request these documents from the governor’s office so the public can learn who is in the running to be selected for the most important education job in Bay County.