TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida restaurant has canceled plans to host a party for a Parrish man who was convicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

WFLA confirmed that Caddy’s Bradenton Island, a popular waterfront restaurant located in Bradenton, Florida, canceled a “going to prison” party hosted by rioter Adam Johnson after a Facebook post for the event gained attention on social media.

“Come help me celebrate my last Friday of freedom before I go to prison for the lamest charge in history,” the page reads.

Johnson made national headlines when he was photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern after entering restricted Capitol grounds on Jan. 6.

He pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building in November and was sentenced in February to 75 days in prison.

The restaurant’s manager told WFLA that Johnson had indeed scheduled the event, but they decided to cancel the party due to the attention it’s drawing.

The event, called “Adam’s going to prison!”, was still live on Facebook as of Friday, with 41 people saying they planned to go.

Over 770 people in nearly all 50 states and Washington, D.C., have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, The Hill reported.