TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people have won the jackpot from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.

A Mega Millions release said the two winning tickets were sold in California and Florida. Both tickets matched the numbers 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.

The Florida Lottery said one of the winning jackpot tickets was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers.

Both ticketholders will now share the $494 million jackpot, taking home $247.9 million each.

This is the first jackpot win since someone in Illinois won the $1.337 billion jackpot from the July 29 drawing.

Mega Millions also said this is the first time in five years that multiple people won the jackpot — the last time being two winners in Michigan and Rhode Island splitting a $42 million prize.

The next drawing will be next Tuesday with a starting jackpot of $20 million.