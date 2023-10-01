(Stacker) — The magic of Hollywood is that oftentimes movies aren’t filmed anywhere near where they purport to be taking place. California may be home to Hollywood, but so many of your favorite films were set against backdrops far removed from the glitterati of the West Coast.

With huge studios like Warner Bros., MGM, and RKO Pictures churning out film after film during the heyday of the silver screen, California made a name for itself as the cornerstone for all things movies. As the industry has continued to shift, however, that has begun to change.

From the need for more rural settings to a director’s desire to get everything as historically accurate as possible, not to mention the attractive tax incentives offered by states outside of California, crews are increasingly enticed to look elsewhere when filming. More and more, shoots take place in the most unexpected places in a quest to entertain, and sometimes, to make film history. Have you ever wondered where the Cullen house in the “Twilight” movies actually is? (The answer is Oregon.) How about the location of where the wasteland astronauts trekked in “Planet of the Apes” from 1968? (Answer: Arizona.)

With that in mind, Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in Florida using data from Movie Locations. Additional information about each film was collected from IMDb. Some films may have been omitted due to data dissimilarities and lack of corresponding information found on IMDb.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

– Director: John Singleton

– IMDb user rating: 5.9 (290K reviews)

– Runtime: 107 minutes

– Genres: Action, Crime, and Thriller

– Cast: Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson, and Cole Hauser

Absence of Malice (1981)

– Director: Sydney Pollack

– IMDb user rating: 6.9 (14K reviews)

– Runtime: 116 minutes

– Genres: Drama, Romance, and Thriller

– Cast: Paul Newman, Sally Field, and Bob Balaban

Analyze This (1999)

– Director: Harold Ramis

– IMDb user rating: 6.7 (159K reviews)

– Runtime: 103 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Crime

– Cast: Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal, and Lisa Kudrow

Any Given Sunday (1999)

– Director: Oliver Stone

– IMDb user rating: 6.9 (124K reviews)

– Runtime: 162 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Sport

– Cast: Al Pacino, Dennis Quaid, and Cameron Diaz

Apollo 13 (1995)

– Director: Ron Howard

– IMDb user rating: 7.7 (308K reviews)

– Runtime: 140 minutes

– Genres: Adventure, Drama, and History

– Cast: Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon

Armageddon (1998)

– Director: Michael Bay

– IMDb user rating: 6.7 (442K reviews)

– Runtime: 151 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, and Ben Affleck

Bad Boys (1983)

– Director: Rick Rosenthal

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (17K reviews)

– Runtime: 123 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Thriller

– Cast: Sean Penn, Reni Santoni, and Jim Moody

The Bellboy (1960)

– Director: Jerry Lewis

– IMDb user rating: 6.5 (4.7K reviews)

– Runtime: 72 minutes

– Genres: Comedy

– Cast: Jerry Lewis, Alex Gerry, and Bob Clayton

The Birdcage (1996)

– Director: Mike Nichols

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (96K reviews)

– Runtime: 117 minutes

– Genres: Comedy

– Cast: Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, and Gene Hackman

Body Heat (1981)

– Director: Lawrence Kasdan

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (39K reviews)

– Runtime: 113 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Romance

– Cast: William Hurt, Kathleen Turner, and Richard Crenna

The Bodyguard (1992)

– Director: Mick Jackson

– IMDb user rating: 6.3 (143K reviews)

– Runtime: 129 minutes

– Genres: Action, Drama, and Music

– Cast: Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston, and Gary Kemp

Caddyshack (1980)

– Director: Harold Ramis

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (124K reviews)

– Runtime: 98 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Sport

– Cast: Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, and Bill Murray

Cape Fear (1991)

– Director: Martin Scorsese

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (209K reviews)

– Runtime: 128 minutes

– Genres: Crime and Thriller

– Cast: Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, and Jessica Lange

Clambake (1967)

– Director: Arthur H. Nadel

– IMDb user rating: 5.6 (3.1K reviews)

– Runtime: 99 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Musical

– Cast: Elvis Presley, Shelley Fabares, and Will Hutchins

Cocoon (1985)

– Director: Ron Howard

– IMDb user rating: 6.7 (67K reviews)

– Runtime: 117 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Don Ameche, Wilford Brimley, and Hume Cronyn

Contact (1997)

– Director: Robert Zemeckis

– IMDb user rating: 7.5 (286K reviews)

– Runtime: 150 minutes

– Genres: Drama, Mystery, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, and Tom Skerritt

Day of the Dead (1985)

– Director: George A. Romero

– IMDb user rating: 7.1 (72K reviews)

– Runtime: 101 minutes

– Genres: Horror and Thriller

– Cast: Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, and Joseph Pilato

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

– Director: Taylor Hackford

– IMDb user rating: 7.5 (391K reviews)

– Runtime: 144 minutes

– Genres: Drama, Fantasy, and Mystery

– Cast: Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, and Charlize Theron

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

– Director: Tim Burton

– IMDb user rating: 7.9 (510K reviews)

– Runtime: 105 minutes

– Genres: Drama, Fantasy, and Romance

– Cast: Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, and Dianne Wiest

The Godfather Part II (1974)

– Director: Francis Ford Coppola

– IMDb user rating: 9.0 (1.3M reviews)

– Runtime: 202 minutes

– Genres: Crime and Drama

– Cast: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Robert Duvall

Goldfinger (1964)

– Director: Guy Hamilton

– IMDb user rating: 7.7 (198K reviews)

– Runtime: 110 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Thriller

– Cast: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, and Honor Blackman

Great Expectations (1998)

– Director: Alfonso Cuarón

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (56K reviews)

– Runtime: 111 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Ethan Hawke, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Hank Azaria

The Greatest Show on Earth (1952)

– Director: Cecil B. DeMille

– IMDb user rating: 6.6 (16K reviews)

– Runtime: 152 minutes

– Genres: Drama, Family, and Romance

– Cast: James Stewart, Charlton Heston, and Betty Hutton

The Haunting (1999)

– Director: Jan de Bont

– IMDb user rating: 5.0 (79K reviews)

– Runtime: 113 minutes

– Genres: Fantasy, Horror, and Mystery

– Cast: Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Owen Wilson

The Hours (2002)

– Director: Stephen Daldry

– IMDb user rating: 7.5 (136K reviews)

– Runtime: 110 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Cast: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Julianne Moore

Iron Man 3 (2013)

– Director: Shane Black

– IMDb user rating: 7.1 (881K reviews)

– Runtime: 130 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Guy Pearce, and Gwyneth Paltrow

Jaws 2 (1978)

– Director: Jeannot Szwarc

– IMDb user rating: 5.8 (83K reviews)

– Runtime: 116 minutes

– Genres: Adventure, Horror, and Thriller

– Cast: Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary, and Murray Hamilton

Jaws 3-D (1983)

– Director: Joe Alves

– IMDb user rating: 3.7 (47K reviews)

– Runtime: 99 minutes

– Genres: Adventure, Horror, and Thriller

– Cast: Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong, and Simon MacCorkindale

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

– Director: Victor Salva

– IMDb user rating: 6.2 (138K reviews)

– Runtime: 90 minutes

– Genres: Horror and Mystery

– Cast: Gina Philips, Justin Long, and Jonathan Breck

Key Largo (1948)

– Director: John Huston

– IMDb user rating: 7.7 (43K reviews)

– Runtime: 100 minutes

– Genres: Action, Crime, and Drama

– Cast: Humphrey Bogart, Edward G. Robinson, and Lauren Bacall

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

– Director: Richard Donner

– IMDb user rating: 6.7 (175K reviews)

– Runtime: 118 minutes

– Genres: Action, Crime, and Thriller

– Cast: Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, and Joe Pesci

Licence to Kill (1989)

– Director: John Glen

– IMDb user rating: 6.6 (109K reviews)

– Runtime: 133 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Thriller

– Cast: Timothy Dalton, Robert Davi, and Carey Lowell

Matinee (1993)

– Director: Joe Dante

– IMDb user rating: 6.9 (12K reviews)

– Runtime: 99 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Drama

– Cast: John Goodman, Cathy Moriarty, and Simon Fenton

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

– Director: John Schlesinger

– IMDb user rating: 7.8 (117K reviews)

– Runtime: 113 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, and Sylvia Miles

The Money Pit (1986)

– Director: Richard Benjamin

– IMDb user rating: 6.4 (60K reviews)

– Runtime: 91 minutes

– Genres: Comedy

– Cast: Tom Hanks, Shelley Long, and Alexander Godunov

Moonlight (2016)

– Director: Barry Jenkins

– IMDb user rating: 7.4 (323K reviews)

– Runtime: 111 minutes

– Genres: Drama

– Cast: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, and Trevante Rhodes

Moonraker (1979)

– Director: Lewis Gilbert

– IMDb user rating: 6.2 (106K reviews)

– Runtime: 126 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Roger Moore, Lois Chiles, and Michael Lonsdale

My Girl (1991)

– Director: Howard Zieff

– IMDb user rating: 6.9 (86K reviews)

– Runtime: 102 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Drama, and Family

– Cast: Anna Chlumsky, Macaulay Culkin, and Dan Aykroyd

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

– Director: Steven Soderbergh

– IMDb user rating: 7.7 (602K reviews)

– Runtime: 116 minutes

– Genres: Crime and Thriller

– Cast: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

– Director: Sergio Leone

– IMDb user rating: 8.3 (367K reviews)

– Runtime: 229 minutes

– Genres: Crime and Drama

– Cast: Robert De Niro, James Woods, and Elizabeth McGovern

Out of Sight (1998)

– Director: Steven Soderbergh

– IMDb user rating: 7.0 (97K reviews)

– Runtime: 123 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Crime, and Drama

– Cast: George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, and Ving Rhames

Red Dragon (2002)

– Director: Brett Ratner

– IMDb user rating: 7.2 (285K reviews)

– Runtime: 124 minutes

– Genres: Crime, Drama, and Thriller

– Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton, and Ralph Fiennes

Scarface (1983)

– Director: Brian De Palma

– IMDb user rating: 8.3 (885K reviews)

– Runtime: 170 minutes

– Genres: Crime and Drama

– Cast: Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Steven Bauer

Striptease (1996)

– Director: Andrew Bergman

– IMDb user rating: 4.5 (47K reviews)

– Runtime: 115 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Crime, and Drama

– Cast: Demi Moore, Burt Reynolds, and Armand Assante

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

– Director: Bobby Farrelly

– IMDb user rating: 7.1 (323K reviews)

– Runtime: 119 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Romance

– Cast: Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon, and Ben Stiller

Thunderball (1965)

– Director: Terence Young

– IMDb user rating: 6.9 (124K reviews)

– Runtime: 130 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Thriller

– Cast: Sean Connery, Claudine Auger, and Adolfo Celi

Tigerland (2000)

– Director: Joel Schumacher

– IMDb user rating: 6.9 (43K reviews)

– Runtime: 101 minutes

– Genres: Drama and War

– Cast: Colin Farrell, Matthew Davis, and Clifton Collins Jr.

To Die For (1995)

– Director: Gus Van Sant

– IMDb user rating: 6.8 (51K reviews)

– Runtime: 106 minutes

– Genres: Comedy, Crime, and Drama

– Cast: Nicole Kidman, Matt Dillon, and Joaquin Phoenix

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

– Director: Michael Bay

– IMDb user rating: 6.2 (425K reviews)

– Runtime: 154 minutes

– Genres: Action, Adventure, and Sci-Fi

– Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Tyrese Gibson

True Lies (1994)

– Director: James Cameron

– IMDb user rating: 7.3 (274K reviews)

– Runtime: 141 minutes

– Genres: Action, Comedy, and Thriller

– Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tom Arnold

The Truman Show (1998)

– Director: Peter Weir

– IMDb user rating: 8.2 (1.1M reviews)

– Runtime: 103 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Drama

– Cast: Jim Carrey, Ed Harris, and Laura Linney

The Waterboy (1998)

– Director: Frank Coraci

– IMDb user rating: 6.1 (173K reviews)

– Runtime: 90 minutes

– Genres: Comedy and Sport

– Cast: Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates, and Henry Winkler

The Wild Women of Wongo (1959)

– Director: James L. Wolcott

– IMDb user rating: 2.3 (1.4K reviews)

– Runtime: 72 minutes

– Genres: Adventure and Comedy

– Cast: Jean Hawkshaw, Mary Ann Webb, and Candé Gerrard

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Olivia Monahan, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 48 states.