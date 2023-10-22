FLORIDA (NEXSTAR) — With cold fronts hitting southern states and some fall temperatures already here, it’s time to look for that first freeze of the season in Florida.

A freeze is defined as having a low temperature of 32º or colder. Technically, a hard freeze is when temperatures drop to 28º or below. You can get frost with air temperatures several degrees above freezing.

For the purposes of this, we’ll just look at the average first day with low temperatures of 32º or colder coming after the conclusion of the summer months. The average is over a 30-year period from 1991-2020.

Statewide

As you might expect, the earliest freezes in Florida happen in the northwestern parts of the state. Crestview has the earliest average first freeze of this list with a November dip to 32º or below.

The latest freezes happen in cities closer to the Gulf of Mexico, especially those farther south. Naples has the latest first freeze, usually having to wait until mid-January to reach the freezing mark.

Crestview – Nov. 10

Milton – Nov. 13

Tallahassee – Nov. 22

Gainsville – Dec. 1

Lake City – Dec. 2

Jacksonville – Dec. 6

Pensacola — Dec. 12

Apalachicola – Dec. 14

Panama City – Dec. 15

Fort Walton Beach – Dec. 27

Fort Lauderdale – Dec. 31

St. Augustine – Dec. 31

Daytona Beach – Jan. 6

Melbourne – Jan. 10

Orlando – Jan. 11

Fort Pierce – Jan. 13

Fort Myers – Jan. 14

Tampa – Jan. 14

Naples – Jan. 18

With temperatures hovering around 80 degrees the next few days, we likely won’t see a freeze in Panama City for some time.