TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are searching for the driver of a Toyota sedan that was involved in a road rage incident along I-75 Thursday morning.

According to authorities, a green Toyota sedan was caught on camera “intentionally” cutting off a dump truck that was headed southbound on I-75 just south of SR-56 around 9:50 a.m.

“The sedan entered the path of the dump truck, causing the dump truck driver to lose control of the vehicle,” a crash report from FHP said. “The dump truck then rotated into the path of two other southbound tractor trailers, causing those vehicles to crash as well.”

  (Florida Highway Patrol)
While there were no injuries reported, the incident closed portions of I-75 until crews cleared the scene around 11:40 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the driver is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.