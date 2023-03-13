TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery is urging players to check their tickets as one of its top prizes is about to pass its final deadline this week.

The Lottery said that a Fantasy 5 ticket worth the top prize of $186,052.70 was sold at a Publix at 6876 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

If you have bought a Fantasy 5 ticket at the location, check the numbers from the Sept. 16, 2022 drawing.

The winning numbers were 03, 14, 15, 16, and 34, according to the Florida Lottery.

You can claim the prize at any district office. The deadline for claiming the prize is midnight on March 15.

The lottery said that 16 people have become millionaires from the Fantasy 5 game since it was introduced. In total, over 999 million winning tickets have been told with their prizes totaling over $5 billion.