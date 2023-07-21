PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians are about to save some money on clothing and back-to-school supplies.

Parents across Florida are receiving school supplies lists to prepare their kids for the new school year. This can be a financially stressful time for many parents, especially if they have several children heading back to school. The back-to-school state sales tax holiday will help provide some financial relief.

“It can get really, really pricey. And, you know, you just the list can be astronomical.”

The first 14-day tax-free weekend begins this Monday, July 24, and runs through August 6th. Many clothing and footwear items, school supplies, and accessory items will be tax-exempt. Bay County resident Twyla Slabby says the sales tax holiday will definitely help her save money when she goes shopping for her kids.

“They go through shoes. They’ve torn them up during the summer,” said Slabby. “You need new shoes to start them off for the school year and just clothes. You can’t send them out you know, in ratty clothes. You need to have some new clothes for school. They outgrow them, so it costs a lot so the money savings helps a lot.”

Even with the tax exemption, some parents still struggle to buy their children’s clothing and supplies. Many schools accept community donations so every student will be ready to start school. North Bay Haven teacher Tracy Hayden says the Back to School Backpack Program helps bridge the financial gap for families in need.

“It’s a backpack program, and they supply it each week and fill it up with supplies. We have different people that will support the schools so that you can buy and donate, and if you don’t know how you can contact the schools.”

There will be a second back-to-school sale tax holiday early next year. It’s scheduled for January 1 through 14. For more information, click here.