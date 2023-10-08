FLORIDA (NEXSTAR) – Beer lovers in Florida, this story is for you.

BeerAdvocate, an online database where enthusiasts can rate their favorite drinks and distilleries, among other things, put together the top-rated beers made in Florida based on user ratings.

Using BeerAdvocate’s weighted rank formula, all beers are rated against each other. Below is a list of the top-rated beers in the state. To add balance, we used ratings from Untappd, an online beer and wine database that lets consumers rate and discuss their favorite beers, to base beers on a weighted average formula.

Below is a list of the five highest-rated beers made in Florida, according to BeerAdvocate:

Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout – Double Barrel Aged — Cigar City Brewing, Tampa Barrel Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout — Angry Chair Brewing, Tampa It Was All A Dream — J. Wakefield Brewing, Miami Morning Wood — Funky Buddha Brewery, Oakland Park The Adjunct Trail – Bourbon Barrel-Aged — Angry Chair Brewing, Tampa

At the top of the board for Florida-made beers on BeerAdvocate is Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout. The company said this American Imperial Stout is aged on Peruvian cacao nibs, ancho and pasilla chiles, cinnamon, and Madagascar vanilla beans aged in apple brandy and rum barrels. Those ingredients are then blended to bring it all together.

With an ABV of 11.5%, this stout has more than 1,660 ratings averaging 4.72 on BeerAdvocate and more than 7,550 ratings averaging 4.7 on Untappd.

Next on the list is Barrel Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout. Bourbon barrel-aged Imperial Milk Stout is blended with coconut, cacao nibs, and Madagascar vanilla in this beer. All this and an ABV of 11% have left the beer with an average rating of 4.7 on both BeerAdvocate and Untappd.

While it tops the list for Florida-made beers, BeerAdvocate ranks Double Barrel Hunahpu’s at No. 5 when compared to all other beers nationally.