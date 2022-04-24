TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Texas judge wrote a letter to Disney’s CEO inviting the company to move its Walt Disney World resort to the Lone Star State after its issues with Florida’s state government.

Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Disney’s private government that has been in place for 55 years.

This came after Disney openly opposed the Parental Rights in Education Bill, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill. Last March, the company announced it would end its political donations in Florida and instead support organizations in opposition to the law.

In the midst of DeSantis’ feud with the Disney Company, Fort Bend County Judge JP George, the chief executive officer of Fort Bend County, Texas, wrote a letter inviting the company to relocate to his area and avoid “authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida.”

The letter, addressed to CEO Bob Chapek, promoted his county as an ideal location for the large amounts of purchasable land and its strategic location in the state of Texas.

“In fact, major employers like Amazon, Texas Instruments, Comcast, Gallery Furniture, and others have recently made vast investments in our community including thousands of good paying jobs with many more employers on the way,” George wrote.

In addition to inviting Disney to invest in Fort Bend County, the judge also invited Twitter to look into his home county as well.