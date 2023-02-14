TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While inflation is down nationally, it’s not down quite as much in the Tampa area. According to the new inflation reports published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the national inflation rate fell to 6.4%, Tampa is still above at 8.9%.

While the national inflation rate rose a reported 0.5% year over year in January, in Tampa, it rose 1.7%, more than three times higher than the rest of the country.

Still, both stats are lower than the previous measures. Tampa’s inflation rate was 9.6% in November 2022, while the national rate at that time was 7.1%.

Despite the drop in inflation rates, Tampa is still seeing food costs as one of the largest price increases for families to face.

Tampa’s “food index rose 1.3% from November to January, reflecting increases in the food at home (+1.4%) and food away from home (+1.1%) indexes,” according to BLS. “Four of the six major grocery store food group indexes increased over the bi-monthly period, most notable, the index for meats, poultry, fish and eggs.”

Energy costs for electricity in Tampa were also up 14.8% over the past year, while food costs were up 8.5%.

By comparison, the national inflation report, food costs were up 0.5% in the past month, and up 10.1% year-over-year. Energy costs across the U.S. were up a comparative 8.7% to Tampa’s 14.8%, according to the bureau.

The biggest drive of inflation in the U.S., according to BLS, was the cost of shelter. Food and energy, while still contributing, particularly cost of gasoline at the pump, were lower relative to housing.

“The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for nearly half of the monthly all items increase,” BLS said.

Despite the higher rate, Tampa isn’t in a league all on its own, when it comes to inflation. Finance site WalletHub reported that Tampa’s one of nearly two dozen cities and metro areas with big inflation levels. When it comes to overall rank, though, Tampa is No. 1 for places where inflation is rising the most.

It’s not even alone, when it comes to Florida areas in the list. While Tampa’s ranked at No. 1, Miami is No. 2, and

Here’s WalletHub’s ranking of fastest inflation in the nation.