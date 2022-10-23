TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.

According to a Friday news release from FHP, troopers were called to Tampa General Hospital after a patient reported a bullet grazed his forehead after a road rage argument on Oct. 13.

The 43-year-old victim was a passenger in a truck that was heading west on I-4 near I-275 at around 7:30 p.m. The driver was reportedly arguing with the driver of a Mercedes next to him when the suspect driver pulled out a gray handgun and pointed it at the truck, according to FHP.

The driver of the Mercedes allegedly fired a single shot, which grazed the passenger’s forehead. The truck driver, his 35-year-old coworker from Clearwater, rushed him to Tampa General Hospital. FHP said the alleged shooter continued onto I-275 northbound.

(via Florida Highway Patrol)

The Florida Highway Patrol said several bullet fragments were recovered from inside the truck.

Troopers said the suspect is a Hispanic man who is approximately 28-35 years old. He was described as being bald and having a thin mustache and medium build. He was also reportedly wearing aviator sunglasses.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the suspect’s car is a gray two-door Mercedes with factory wheels and windows that are not tinted.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling 813-558-1800 or *FHP. Those with information may also contact Crime Stoppers at **TIPS or online at Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.