ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was accused of trying to kill a woman with a hatchet on Tuesday morning.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 56-year-old woman with a hatchet “protruding from her head” at the Silver Lake Mobile Home Park.

Detectives said the suspect – later identified as 40-year-old Michael Dougherty – left the area before deputies arrived. His vehicle was spotted near Gainesville later that day.

The sheriff’s office said Alachua County deputies arrested Dougherty during a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. on Thursday. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a warrant for attempted second degree murder and is awaiting extradition to Pinellas County.

As for the victim, the sheriff’s office said she was in stable condition in the hospital, but is being monitored closely due to the seriousness of the injury.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.