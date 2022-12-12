ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly kidnapped a mother and her 2-year-old son at gunpoint during a domestic dispute, according to arrest documents.

Officers said Antez Peters, 21, of St. Petersburg lived with the victim and her son.

Authorities allege that Peters got into an argument with a relative of the child via Facebook messenger, which led to him forcing the mother and child into a vehicle to go to the relative’s home.

According to the arrest affidavits, Peters allegedly pointed a loaded Glock handgun at the two to keep them in the vehicle while he drove to the location.

Police said once he arrived at the house, Peters yelled at the people inside the residence while they told him to leave. At that point, he left, but not before the mother and her 2-year-old escaped.

St. Petersburg police found their suspect and his firearm shortly after when he returned to his home.

Peters was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping, according to police.