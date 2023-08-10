PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Back in June we told you about a federal proposal that would have a devastating impact on Port Panama City.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has proposed a 10-knot speed limit for vessels traveling in the northeast portion of the Gulf waters of Florida.

The plan is supposed to protect the Rice’s whale, a species that scientists only identified in 2021.

They believe about 100 of them exist in the Northeastern Gulf, living between 100 and 400 meters of water.

If the 10-knot speed limit were imposed, critics have said it could shut down Port Panama City as well as the military’s Gulf range.

Well Thursday, members of the Panama City Port Authority say the proposal could impact more than just the ports in Florida.

“An extention or designation of critical habitat in the Gulf of Mexico for the Rice’s whale. That extends from roughly just north of Key West. All the way across the Gulf to Brownsville, Texas,” Port Authority Executive Director Alex King told us. “And whereas before they were looking just kind of in the Florida area of Florida, in the Gulf Coast, which would affect Florida’s Gulf Coast ports. Now you have critical habitat and it’s is going to affect all U.S. ports along the Gulf of Mexico.”

The public comment period on the proposal ended on July 6th.

King says port officials all along the Gulf Coast are determining their options and working with NOAA to come up with a solution that benefits everyone.

He says they have no idea about when a decision will be reached.

Congressmen Neal Dunn and Matt Gaetz are both opposing the Rice’s whale proposal.