TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City man ended up behind bars with a broken foot after deciding to flee from law enforcement on the Gandy Bridge early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An arrest report from the FHP said at about 1:18 a.m., Jessie Rivera, 30, was spotted by a trooper while the suspect swerved between vehicles at a high speed on his motorcycle, which had a fake tag saying “MCLOVIN” on it.

Credit: FHP

The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Rivera sped off after turning and looking at the pursuing FHP vehicle, the report said.

According to the FHP, a St. Petersburg police officer and a Pinellas sheriff’s deputy also tried to conduct traffic stops, but the motorcyclist kept fleeing before getting on the Gandy Bridge.

After turning off his lights and siren, the FHP trooper followed Rivera across the bridge into Hillsborough County. The trooper said Rivera eventually spotted him again after stopping at the intersection of ST-60 and 50th Street and turning around to see the patrol vehicle behind him.

However, when he tried to take off this time, Rivera “slipped a gear and killed the engine,” the report said.

The FHP said Rivera tried to turn the motorcycle back on and flee, but the trooper grabbed him off the motorcycle, causing it to fall on both the trooper and the motorcyclist.

In a video from the FHP, Rivera is heard screaming about his foot.

“You’re on my f—— foot, bro!” he shouted. “You’re standing on it!”

“I’m not standing on it!” responded the trooper, clearly frustrated with the situation.

While under the motorcycle, the trooper handcuffed Rivera, who complained that his foot was hurt. Troopers said the suspect was taken to a hospital to get treated for a broken foot, but not before he asked for his phone so he could call his mom.

The trooper said he’d let Rivera make the call but berated him for whining about his arrest, telling him “play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

Rivera was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on a charge of fleeing law enforcement officer at a high speed, according to the report.