ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman won a $1 million prize from a $50 scratch-off ticket in Pensacola, according to a release.

Janice Ryan, 67, chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. It was sold from Lucky Penny at 7111 West Fairfield Drive in Pensacola.

The winning ticket was from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. It is a $50 game, featuring a top prize of $25 million.

According to the release, Scratch-Off games make up roughly 77% of ticket sales from 2021 to 2022. Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.69 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.