PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Corry Station Child Development Center was forced to shut down due to a high number of children developing a skin rash.

According to a press release from the Naval Air Station Pensacola, 15 children have developed the skin rash. which was caused by exposure to a cleaning product that was not used properly.

“NAS Pensacola Fire and Emergency Services responded to the Child Development Center as part of normal procedures and all parents were notified,” said the press release.

The cleaning product that caused the rashes was GS High Dilution Disinfectant 256. Skin that has been exposed to this cleaner should be thoroughly washed with water and a physician should be contacted if conditions worsen or if other symptoms develop.

According to the NASP, the Child Development Center is expected to be closed for the next several days while the building is being thoroughly cleaned. Any parent with questions can call the Child Development Center at (850)453-6310.