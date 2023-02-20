PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s been a rash of scams across the Panhandle throughout the past few weeks. Some are calling people and giving false information, others are targeting people in stores.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials are warning residents of scammers targeting elderly people at Walmart.

“The female of the couple will approach the person and say, I have this sad story,” BCSO Public Information Officer Ruth Corley said. “I need help, I need medicines, I need formula for my baby or a baby monitor or something.”

Once the person agrees to buy medicine or formula for the couple, Corley said the woman will try to get the victim to buy as much as possible. Then when they check out, the scammers will conceal the screen so the victim doesn’t see how much the items cost.

“They’re spending six or $700 on all these items and then they get them to use their debit card and then the male of the couple will take the items and go and return them,” Corley said.

Bay County isn’t the only Panhandle county that scammers are targeting. Washington and Walton County both said scammers are targeting residents over the phone.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials said scammers are claiming to be law enforcement. They said the scammers are requesting payment through the Zelle payment app, to clear a warrant.

In Washington County, law enforcement officials said scammers said they are with PayPal and requested credit card information.

“One of the things that enables scammers to continue to scam is that people are so embarrassed when they’re victimized,” Corley said.

Law enforcement officials said there is only one way to prevent being scammed by callers.

“We just encourage people, hang up the phone, don’t engage them,” Corley said. “They’re very good at what they do. They’re con men, and that’s how they make a very good living.”