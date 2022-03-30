ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida Navy veteran celebrated his 90th birthday this week and he did something for the first time. Morris Drees from Gulf Breeze went Parasailing Tuesday, March 29 on Pensacola Beach.

We first told you about Mr. Drees right after Mardi Gras; the Krewe of Priscus and their float caught his eye. Their float is modeled after the historic Frisco train, which is how he got to Pensacola for Navy flight training back in the 1950s and he’s one of the few people who can say they rode the train.

Mr. Drees handed a note to a man in the krewe when they passed by letting them know he used to ride the Frisco and now Mr. Drees and the man have met each other and they went parasailing together.