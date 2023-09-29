PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Months after the legislative session ended, more than 30 new laws will take effect in Florida this Sunday, Oct. 1.

One law will allow judges to impose the death penalty when sentencing people convicted of the rape of a child under 12 years old.

“In Florida, we think that the worst of the worst crimes deserve the worst of the worst punishment,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Another law establishes a three-year mandatory minimum prison sentence for people who make, sell or deliver fentanyl products that look like candy or vitamins. Adults who give them to minors could face life in prison along with a $1 million fine.

“That is just fundamentally wrong and it’s evil and if you do that, you’re going to spend the rest of your life rotting in prison,” DeSantis said. “You do need to hold the people accountable who are dealing this stuff and they need to be treated like murderers.”

Another law relates to who can operate golf carts. Teenagers won’t be allowed to drive golf carts on public roads without a valid driver’s license or learner’s permit. Every driver must have a valid government issued photo ID.

Below are other laws taking effect October 1:

