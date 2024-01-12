PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman who had been reported missing was found dead Thursday night.

Pensacola Police investigators located the body of Kayla Atwood, 32, around 11 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Fairfield Drive and Crow Road, according to a news release from the police department.

Mikhail Alexis Fountain, 34, of Pensacola, was charged with her murder based on evidence investigators gathered over the past weeks, according to the PPD.

Police said Atwood and Fountain had previously been involved in a relationship. Fountain allegedly deleted text messages between him and Atwood and deleted security camera footage outside of her home.

Due to this, Fountain was also charged with tampering with evidence.

He is being held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.