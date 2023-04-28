FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man accused of killing his three-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he pleaded no contest to murder, according to a release from the Florida State Attorney’s Office.

The release said Frederick Franken, Sr., 65, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder for the murder of his son in March 2019.

On March 15, Franken allegedly sent his wife photos of their son throughout the day. Other things he did during that day included emptying his bank account and mailing his cell phone to his daughter.

Franken then went home and stabbed his son to death before stabbing himself, according to the release. He laid on the ground with his son until his wife got home from work.

Franken was sentenced on April 26, 2023.