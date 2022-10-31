SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole County man is Florida’s newest millionaire.

The Florida Lottery announced that Frankie Angrum, 39, of Winter Springs claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Angrum chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, the Florida Lottery said.

Lottery officials said Angrum purchased the winning scratch-off ticket from 7-Eleven, located at 11900 South Orange Avenue in Orlando. The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery said the $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game also has the best odds to become an instant millionaire, with the odds of winning at 1-in-4.50.