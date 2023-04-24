PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The blaring sound of an emergency alert woke up and even startled many all across the state of Florida early Thursday morning.

While a few may have feared the worst and most were just annoyed, the actual alert was just a test.

Hours later, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said the emergency alert was in fact an error.

The test was supposed to be broadcast on television, not sent to the phones of sleeping Floridians.

On Monday, Everbridge, the company tasked with broadcasting these alerts, apologized.

CEO David Wagner penned a letter to Floridians that said in part…”Essentially, human errors caused the alert to go out, in violation of a number of routine precautionary steps that should have been followed prior to the release of any emergency notification.”

The same day the alert went out, Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted that he ordered the FDEM director, “…to bring swift accountability for the test of the emergency alert system in the wee hours of the morning. This was a completely inappropriate use of this system.”

The state then decided to end its contract with Everbridge, citing negligence.

“One of my main concerns is when we have one of these instances is that folks, in an attempt to avoid that in the future, will shut off their emergency communications,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “As you know in Florida, we often have emergency events.”

Wagner wrote that the company has, “…re-examined our procedures and are adding further safeguards to our platform so customers can only send you messages when necessary.”

He concluded the letter by writing “As CEO of Everbridge, I thought I owed you an explanation.”

Click here to read the letter in full.