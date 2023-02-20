PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach residents and first responders weren’t the only ones getting an eyeful of the smoke this Monday.

The Florida Forest Service approved several prescribed burns for the Panhandle Monday afternoon, but in Panama City Beach, first responders were tackling the encroaching Steelfield Road fire that caused Highway 79 to be shut down for several hours.

The International Space Station happened to be making its orbital track over the Panhandle at this time, capturing impressive visuals of how dense the smoke was filling the atmosphere.