VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people were killed when a six-seater, single-engine aircraft crashed into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after taking off from Venice Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Authorities said the Piper PA-32R aircraft crashed about a half-mile off the Venice Fishing Pier after taking off from Venice Municipal Airport around 9:30 p.m.

The bodies of 64-year-old pilot William Jeffrey Lumpkin, and 60-year-old passenger Rickey Joe Beaver, were recovered after the crash Wednesday evening, however, the wreckage was not found until Thursday morning.

(Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff’s Office)

(Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff’s Office)

(Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff’s Office)

(Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff’s Office)

When dive teams searched the wreckage, they found the bodies of 68-year-old passenger Patricia Lumpkin, and 57-year-old passenger Elizabeth Anne Beaver. The plane was reportedly under 23 feet of water.

“Certainly our hearts go out to them as they deal with the tragedy,” said Venice Police Patrol Division Commander Capt. Andy Leisenring.

Leisenring said the plane took off from an airport in St. Petersburg Wednesday night before it arrived at the Venice Municipal Airport around 5 p.m. The group paid a parking fee at the airport, then enjoyed dinner with friends at an area restaurant.

Shortly after taking off from Venice to return to St. Petersburg, the plane crashed.

“I’ve been working here for 16 years and the last crash was the first crash that went off into the Gulf like that,” Leisenring said. “So to have two [crashes] in a short period of time is unusual. But it is too early to make any conclusions. It could be two completely unrelated causes. We just don’t know yet.”

A representative of the Venice Municipal Airport told reporters, “We don’t have a control tower at the airport, so the runway that is used is up to the pilot, so it is up to them which runway they are going to use. Usually, that is based on the direction of the winds.”

The representative said the runway used by the pilot was the runway most favorable for takeoff conditions.

A sweep of the runway yielded no unusual findings.

When asked what his reaction was to the news of the crash, the representative said, “gut-wrenching.”

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.