NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the mayor of North Miami Beach Monday just days after his arrest on alleged voting irregularities.

The governor announced the suspension in an executive order signed on June 5.

According to DeSantis’ order, Mayor Anthony F. DeFillipo II was charged with three counts of election-unqualified voter, which is a third-degree felony.

Court records alleged DeFillipo voted in an election he was not qualified for on Aug. 23, 2022; Oct. 25, 2022; and Nov. 22, 2022.

The 51-year-old mayor was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Corrections last Wednesday.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WTVJ, the mayor admitted to using an old address to vote but said it was an honest mistake.

“I totally forgot, it was an oversight and I had it fixed immediately when I noticed,” DeFillipo said to WTVJ.

The NBC station also reported that a former campaign worker had filed a complaint with the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust in December, alleging that DeFillipo lived in Davie and not in North Miami Beach.

This called the mayor’s authority into question, with some city commissioners refusing to attend meetings.

However, DeFillipo said under oath that his family moved to Davie due to marital issues and crime concerns and that he himself still lived in North Miami Beach.

The mayor’s suspension will remain in effect until DeSantis issues an order to restore his status or until he is reinstated by the law. During this period, he will be “prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office.”

8 On Your Side has reached out to the city for a statement on the matter.