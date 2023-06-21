MIRAMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A quarantine zone was established in south Florida after one of the state’s most damaging pests was spotted in a neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) announced part of a Miramar neighborhood is under quarantine due to giant African land snails (GALS).

The invasive snails eat over 500 types of plants, but they’re not just damaging to crops. The pests, which can reach eight inches in length, are also known to chow down on stucco and plaster attached to buildings.

The snails can also pose a health risk. Some GALS have been found to carry the rat lungworm parasite, which can cause meningitis in both animals and humans. Officials urged residents to leave the snails alone and to handle them with gloves if they have to touch them.

FDACS map of the Miramar quarantine zone

The Miramar quarantine zone runs from Pembroke Road to the north, N.W. 215th Street to the south, South University Drive to the west, and S.W. 62nd Avenue to the east. The quarantine means that residents are not allowed to move the snails, nor any material that may contain their eggs (like yard waste, compost and soil), in or out of the zone without a compliance agreement from the FDACS.

Officials will spray two areas with metaldehyde, a pesticide known as “snail bait.” The pesticide causes the snail to “dry up” by disrupting its mucus production.

Giant African land snails can lay up to 2,500 eggs in a single batch, which makes it difficult for officials to stop them from spreading. The snails were eradicated from neighboring Miami-Dade County in 2021.