PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After many Northwest Florida residents spoke out about higher power bills last month, FPL is responding.

In a statement to customers, the company said they are in “an unusual situation that is causing higher-than-expected power bills for many Northwest Florida residents… including cold weather, new rates and tiering structure, and increased cost of fuel.”

They also gave customers alternative options of why they may be seeing higher costs on their bills:

“Increased use of heating, cooling or other large appliances at the beginning of a bill cycle can cause your daily energy use to spike, showing a higher than normal projected bill… The number of billing cycle days can also affect your bill; this can vary from month to month and usually ranges between 28-35 days.”

This response comes after many residents recently spoke out about the rate change from FPL and its approval by state officials.

There is currently a petition online with over 12,000 signatures from residents across the Panhandle against FPL’s rate increase.