TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Super Bowl champion and New York Giants running back Dion Lewis was arrested Monday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.

Arrest documents show Lewis was taken into custody by Seminole Indian Police around 2 p.m. and booked into the Orient Road Jail of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office an hour later.

Lewis was charged with trespassing in an occupied structure. His bond was set at $500.

A spokesperson for the Seminole Police Department told Nexstar’s WFLA that Lewis was acting “unruly” and “belligerent,” including “causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the premises.”

New York Giants running back Dion Lewis (33) gains yards in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Lewis joined the New York Giants in 2020 after spending two seasons with the Tenessee Titans. He also played for the New England Patriots from 2015-2018 and the Philadelphia Eagles from 2011-2013.