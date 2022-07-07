PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s “Freedom Week,” a sales tax holiday on outdoor and entertainment merchandise and events, lasts through Thursday.

However, there’s another tax holiday going on that could save residents money for years to come.

The Florida Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors Sales Tax Exemption Period began Friday. Residents can buy impact-resistant windows, doors and garage doors without paying the sales tax.

There are no price limits or quantity limits.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said this tax exemption will help people update homes built in the 1990s or before.

“Impact-resistant windows and doors weren’t part of building code, so that retrofitting is now tied with a sales tax incentive rebate from the State of Florida,” Patronis said. “So $10,000 spent is also going to create a pretty lucrative rebate.”

Not only will homeowners save now on sales taxes, but the upgrades can also prevent costly hurricane damages in the future.

Residents don’t have to buy the windows and doors at a home improvement store. The sale exemption applies to online, mail order or catalog orders.

The home-hardening tax exemption runs for two years, through June 30, 2024.