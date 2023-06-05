ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman got lucky twice after winning two $1 million prizes from the same scratch-off game within two months, according to the lottery.

Monday, the Florida Lottery said Atlovise Morris, 41, of Orlando had won her first prize in November 2022 after purchasing a ticket for the 500X The Cash game at the 7-Eleven at 13698 West Colonial Drive in Winter Garden.

After collecting her prize, Morris bought her dream house and has just closed on the home when she decided to make another 500X ticket purchase.

“After closing on my house, I stopped at a Sunoco Foodmart in Clermont, and it happened again,” Morris said. “I still can’t believe this is happening!”

The Sunoco in question, located at 940 South U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont, got a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Both times she won, Morris chose to receive her winnings as one-time payments of $820,000.00.

The 500X The Cash has one remaining top prize of $25,000 and 14 $1 million prizes left as of this report.