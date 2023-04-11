TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 69-year-old Florida woman ‘struck gold’ after claiming a million-dollar prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Maureen Watson-Richards, 69, of North Miami Beach, claimed her $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Watson-Richards’ odds of winning the second-place prize were 1-in-1,925,599. Only four of the 24 second-place prizes remain to be paid out. All of the $15 million top prizes have been claimed.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $15,000,000 1-in-11,553,592 4 0 4 $1,000,000 1-in-1,925,599 24 4 20 $100,000 1-in-2,310,718 20 3 17 $20,000 1-in-59,478 777 91 686 $10,000 1-in-59,555 776 102 674 $5,000 1-in-19,929 2,319 273 2,046 $1,000 1-in-821 56,273 7,076 49,197 (Florida Lottery)

Watson-Richards bought her winning ticket from Publix, located at 1700 Northeast Miami Gardens Drive in North Miami Beach. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The overall odds of winning the scratch-off game are 1-in-2.59.