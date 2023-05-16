TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is expected to argue before the state Supreme Court, claiming that a referendum allowing adults to use marijuana does not meet legal requirements to appear on the ballot in 2024.

The initiative, titled Adult Personal Use of Marijuana, surpassed the required signature count for a Supreme Court review in February. On Monday, Moody filed to request the court’s advisory opinion.

The referendum has met submission and signature criteria, according to a letter sent to Moody’s office by Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd in April. However, Moody intends to argue that the ballot initiative “the proposed amendment fails to meet the requirements” outlined in Florida Statutes.

Moody did not provide any details and said she “will present additional argument through briefing at the appropriate time,” according to the letter.

The Supreme Court will look into the wording of the referendum and how it would appear on the ballot to make sure it’s not misleading. Florida officials will determine its effects on the state budget, and how other statutes may be affected.

In addition to Supreme Court approval, the initiative will have to clear the 891,523 signatures required to make it onto the ballot. The initiative currently has 786,747 valid signatures, according to the Florida Division of Elections website.

The initiative would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories,” according to its summary.

A recent poll from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab, found that 70% of Floridians support legalizing marijuana for adult recreational use. The referendum requires 60% of Floridians to vote in favor of it, should it appear on the 2024 ballot.