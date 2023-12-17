TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – In an emergency meeting Sunday, Florida Republicans stripped chairman Christian Ziegler from his powers amid a rape investigation.

Sarasota Police are investigating an October accusation that Ziegler raped a woman that had previous sexual relations with both him and his wife Bridget Ziegler. The victim alleges that the three were planning to meet for a threesome. When Bridget was unable to go, Christian allegedly arrived anyways and assaulted her.

So far, no charges have been made and Ziegler argues he’s innocent.

The party’s executive committee will hold another future vote on whether to remove Ziegler from his position.