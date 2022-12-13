GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Cottonwood man is behind bars in Holmes County after a two-county chase ended in a car crash and a foot pursuit through the woods.

According to a release from the HSCO, on Sunday, December 11, deputies recognized a known stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 173 and Highway 2.

Lauren Morris the Public Information Officer with the HCSO, says the driver, later identified as Tavoris Godwin, recklessly sped away from deputies and the chase ensued.

The pursuit eventually continued into Geneva County where police say Godwin crashed the vehicle and fled on foot into the woods near Fadette.

Godwin was located and captured the next day by deputies with the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with driving while his license is suspended or revoked, resisting arrest without violence, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, and reckless driving.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Slocomb Police Department, Geneva County, AL, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 teams for their assistance.