HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of cows caused a crash that killed a Florida man on Monday.

The crash happened along State Road 29, south of Jackie Drive in Hendry County, just before 5 a.m., NBC affiliate WBBH reported.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said two drivers and five cows were involved in the crash. The first driver, a 27-year-old man from LaBelle, was heading south on SR-29 at the time of the collision, while the second driver, a 50-year-old man from Immokalee was heading north.

The vehicle collided with the cows as they reached Jackie Drive. They then hit each other head-on, FHP said. The LaBelle driver was killed in the crash, while the Immokalee driver sustained minor injuries.

All five cows died in the collision. The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.