TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WMBB) — Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced the launch of Florida’s Local Government Cybersecurity Grant Program.

The program is designed to allow local governments to augment and improve their cyber capabilities, regardless of size or resources. If awarded, local governments will gain access to cybersecurity solutions that integrate into the State Cybersecurity Operations Center.

The $30 million competitive grant, administered by the Florida Digital Service, is appropriated in Florida’s 2022-2023 budget.

“Florida continues to lead the way with record investments in cybersecurity and modernizations that tackle growing cyber threats head-on,” said Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “We know that criminals do not care about jurisdictions, and this $30 Million grant offers local governments of all sizes the opportunity to protect themselves and stay at the forefront of cyber resilience.”

The Cybersecurity Grant Program Application period is open through March 31, 2023, local governments may apply at cybergrants.fl.gov.