FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sea Turtle Conservancy hosted its annual Tour De Turtles race Saturday morning in the Florida Keys in an event aimed to raise awareness for sea turtle protection.

This year’s race featured 11 turtles, including Marcia, a sea turtle suffering from positive buoyancy disorder, an ailment affecting a turtle’s ability to dive for food. The condition can also cause other physical hindrances.

“It’s really important to protect sea turtles like Marcia, and this tracking and the information it brings to scientists through Tour de Turtles, it really is going to help this species survive,” said Bette Zirkelbach, General Manager of the Turtle Hospital, which rehabilitated Marcia.

The race track the total distance swam by the 11 turtles over a period of three months, ending on October 31st. The turtles are tracked using satellite devices attached to their bodies. At the end of the period, the turtle with the highest total distance swam is declared the winner.

To check on the race, check out their website.