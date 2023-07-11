PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Japanese steak house in Pace has announced they are closing just weeks after an investigation by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office found that some of the soy sauce was contaminated with methamphetamine.

An investigation into Nikko Japanese Steak House began when seven people were hospitalized after eating at the restaurant. Detectives did test two soy sauce bottles and unopened to-go packets of soy sauce which came back as positive for meth. On July 7, the owners of the restaurant made a Facebook post that said they would be closing because they were “unable to sustain the cost to stay open.”

The investigation was closed and no charges were filed because deputies were “unable to determine who contaminated the food due to a lack of witness observations and surveillance footage.”

According to the investigative report, multiple employees told deputies a co-worker was acting erratically on June 9, the day the seven customers got sick. The co-workers believed the suspicious co-worker unknowingly contaminated the food; however, the report concluded that there was no evidence to back that up.

The whole statement from the owners can be found below.