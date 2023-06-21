VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida county commission has voted to adopt an ordinance that they hope will force “stupid motorists” to think twice before putting themselves and first responders at risk.

Volusia County commissioners voted unanimously to approve the ordinance during Tuesday’s meeting, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

The new law, similar to Arizona’s “stupid motorist law,” prohibits drivers from maneuvering around barricades on a flooded roadway during a declared emergency, such as a hurricane.

To support the ordinance, city council members pointed to a video posted by Sheriff Mike Chitwood in 2022 that highlighted some of the more than 1,000 high-water rescues conducted during Hurricane Ian. Some of them were from vehicles trapped in floodwaters.

Volusia County dispatchers fielded five times their usual amount of calls on the day Ian struck, meaning first responders were already stretched thin. The county commission hopes the new ordinance will help alleviate some of the strain the next time a storm hits.

Anyone who violates the ordinance is subject to a fine of up to $500 and up to 60 days in jail.