TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Friday, Oct. 21, the Florida Commission on Ethics voted to recommend to Gov. Ron DeSantis the removal of Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill from office.

The commission also voted for Underhill to pay $35,000 in fines for each of the four different ethics violations of gift disclosure laws and solicitation donations from a county vendor or lobbyist.

The allegations against Underhill in 2020 include publicly sharing transcripts from private board meetings when they discussed ongoing litigation. Florida ethics attorney’s also allege Underhill set up a GoFundMe to pay personal legal expenses, he accepted contributions over $100 from county vendors or lobbyists and failed to disclose those contributions as gifts.

Underhill’s attorney Mark Herron said Underhill did violate two of the seven violations alleged and he recommends only a public censure and reprimand.

Though the ethics board did vote to recommend Underhill’s removal from office, his term as county commissioner ends in November.