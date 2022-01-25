CAMPBELLTON, Fla. (WJHL) — Authorities say two Tri-Cities teenagers who ran away from home were found after a crash in Florida on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had previously issued an Endangered Child Alert for Ashlen McGriff, 15 of Gray, and Logan Bright, 14 of Kingsport.

Police said the duo had run away from home and were believed to be heading to Florida.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office confirmed that McGriff and Bright were located after they were involved in a traffic crash in Jackson County, Florida.

(Photo: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the two teenagers ran away from the crash scene but a K-9 team found them in a field about two miles away.

The crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said neither teen has a driver’s license and they ran away from home in a vehicle belonging to a family member.