BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The state of Florida is holding its 2nd Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starting Saturday, August 26 through Friday, September 26.

During this time, residents will pay no sales tax on a wide variety of essential items, including laundry detergent, toilet paper, batteries, gas, and even portable generators.

Bay County Emergency Preparedness Section Chief Eric Kunzman says it’s important to prepare before disaster occurs.

“Best way to be ready is to have a disaster preparedness kit ready, have your evacuation plan.” Kunzman said. “If something happens, where are you going to go? How are you going to get there? Your evacuation routes also know what shelters we have available and when do you want to go to a shelter? What do you need to bring to a shelter and prepare your home?”

Emergency officials also recommend having a gallon of water per person and cash on hand in the event of power outages.

For a full list of what items qualify under the sales tax holiday, click here.