TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he has requested a major disaster declaration for the communities that were impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

The governor said the request will allow residents in need to receive different types of aid and recovery.

President Joe Biden will make a decision on the governor’s request in the coming days.

FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said no deaths from the storm have been reported so far. DeSantis said at least 40 rescues have been made across the state.

The governor also said power crews are working hard to restore power to 146,000 customers across the state. He said 420,000 customers have had their power restored.

In Taylor County, 100 percent of customers remain without power.

DeSantis said he plans to visit the hardest hit areas, including Cedar Key and Steinhatchee.

If you are interested in donating to storm victims, the governor said you can make a donation at FloridaDisasterFund.org

Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 storm near Keaton Beach.