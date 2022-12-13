WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo will hold a roundtable on vaccine accountability for the COVID-19 mRNA shots.

The roundtable was titled the “Public Health Integrity Committee,” and included multiple medical and health academia specialists who spoke about risks from the COVID-19 vaccines and expressed concerns about the politicization of medical science during the pandemic.

The event follows previous announcements by the governor about holding COVID vaccine manufacturers “accountable” for the side effects of the vaccines.

When announcing the accountability initiative on Dec. 9, DeSantis cited several studies showing an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in adolescents and young male patients after receiving the bivalent, mRNA vaccines for COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has previously acknowledged risks of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, though noted that the cases were rarely reported.

State officials said at various junctures in the past that their own study of myocarditis risks and diagnoses after COVID vaccination was up as much as 86% for patients 18 to 39 years old who received the mRNA vaccines. Florida Department of Health guidance currently recommends against vaccination for healthy children.

After the roundtable ended, the governor’s press secretary, Bryan Griffin, announced the state would be seeking the following accountability measures about “COVID response blunders and falsehoods.”

The state will ask for a grand jury to investigate the mRNA vaccines and applications, as well as work to create a public advisory board for oversight of “moving forward of the public health establishment.”