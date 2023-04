Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.

Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the highest recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact is a sticky wicket—common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed were certainly contributing factors, but they alone do not account for a rise in deaths commensurate with a 430-million-mile drop in the number of miles people traveled across the course of the year. What can be qualified, however, is where fatal crashes took place.

Citing data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stacker identified the counties in Florida that had the most fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020. The number of accident fatalities are ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, with the raw number functioning as a tiebreaker. The analysis only looked at counties with at least five deaths during 2020. Additional data is included on pedestrian, bicyclist, and drunk-driving-related deaths. In counties where at least five fatalities happened on the same street or interstate, the road with the most deaths is also included.

#50. Leon County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.0 per 100K people (#1,241 nationally, 35 deaths)

– 12 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 8 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-90 (9 fatalities)

#49. Orange County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.3 per 100K people (#1,220 nationally, 174 deaths)

– 44 pedestrian deaths

– 8 bicyclist deaths

– 36 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-50 (20 fatalities)

#48. Palm Beach County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 12.5 per 100K people (#1,206 nationally, 185 deaths)

– 43 pedestrian deaths

– 14 bicyclist deaths

– 22 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-95 (20 fatalities)

#47. Brevard County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.5 per 100K people (#1,146 nationally, 81 deaths)

– 17 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 22 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-1 (17 fatalities)

#46. Indian River County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.9 per 100K people (#1,119 nationally, 22 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-60 (5 fatalities)

#45. Broward County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.9 per 100K people (#1,115 nationally, 268 deaths)

– 76 pedestrian deaths

– 7 bicyclist deaths

– 39 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-95 (21 fatalities)

#44. Charlotte County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.1 per 100K people (#1,108 nationally, 26 deaths)

– 5 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 9 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-41 (7 fatalities)

#43. Lake County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.1 per 100K people (#1,107 nationally, 53 deaths)

– 11 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 13 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Roads with most fatalities: US-27, SR-44 (5 fatalities each)

#42. Sarasota County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.2 per 100K people (#1,102 nationally, 61 deaths)

– 15 pedestrian deaths

– 4 bicyclist deaths

– 21 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-41 (10 fatalities)

#41. Lee County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.2 per 100K people (#1,100 nationally, 107 deaths)

– 27 pedestrian deaths

– 7 bicyclist deaths

– 27 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-41 (18 fatalities)

#40. Martin County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.5 per 100K people (#1,084 nationally, 23 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-95 (7 fatalities)

#39. Monroe County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.6 per 100K people (#1,078 nationally, 12 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-1 (11 fatalities)

#38. St. Johns County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.7 per 100K people (#1,069 nationally, 39 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 4 bicyclist deaths

– 8 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-16 (7 fatalities)

#37. Hillsborough County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.7 per 100K people (#1,066 nationally, 213 deaths)

– 50 pedestrian deaths

– 14 bicyclist deaths

– 61 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-60 (14 fatalities)

#36. St. Lucie County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.1 per 100K people (#1,033 nationally, 49 deaths)

– 10 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 18 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-1 (8 fatalities)

#35. Osceola County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.5 per 100K people (#1,002 nationally, 59 deaths)

– 13 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 16 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-192 (12 fatalities)

#34. Manatee County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.5 per 100K people (#938 nationally, 65 deaths)

– 20 pedestrian deaths

– 3 bicyclist deaths

– 13 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-41 (12 fatalities)

#33. Alachua County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.4 per 100K people (#890 nationally, 48 deaths)

– 9 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 16 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-441 (7 fatalities)

#32. Escambia County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.9 per 100K people (#865 nationally, 57 deaths)

– 16 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 13 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-29 (10 fatalities)

#31. Nassau County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.1 per 100K people (#855 nationally, 16 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#30. Sumter County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.8 per 100K people (#822 nationally, 24 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Roads with most fatalities: I-75, US-301 (5 fatalities each)

#29. Polk County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.8 per 100K people (#821 nationally, 134 deaths)

– 24 pedestrian deaths

– 5 bicyclist deaths

– 43 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-60 (14 fatalities)

#28. Duval County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.0 per 100K people (#810 nationally, 187 deaths)

– 48 pedestrian deaths

– 11 bicyclist deaths

– 50 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-95 (18 fatalities)

#27. Pasco County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.2 per 100K people (#799 nationally, 106 deaths)

– 29 pedestrian deaths

– 11 bicyclist deaths

– 16 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-19 (23 fatalities)

#26. Bay County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.3 per 100K people (#791 nationally, 35 deaths)

– 5 pedestrian deaths

– 4 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-98 (7 fatalities)

#25. Okaloosa County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.0 per 100K people (#673 nationally, 46 deaths)

– 14 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-85 (17 fatalities)

#24. Hernando County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.4 per 100K people (#633 nationally, 45 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 9 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-19 (5 fatalities)

#23. Flagler County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.7 per 100K people (#624 nationally, 27 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 8 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-95 (9 fatalities)

#22. Citrus County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 24.4 per 100K people (#601 nationally, 37 deaths)

– 5 pedestrian deaths

– 3 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-19 (9 fatalities)

#21. Volusia County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 25.0 per 100K people (#580 nationally, 137 deaths)

– 30 pedestrian deaths

– 6 bicyclist deaths

– 32 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-1 (19 fatalities)

#20. Holmes County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 25.5 per 100K people (#562 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#19. Highlands County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 25.7 per 100K people (#552 nationally, 26 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 11 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-27 (8 fatalities)

#18. Madison County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 27.7 per 100K people (#485 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#17. Marion County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.1 per 100K people (#469 nationally, 104 deaths)

– 24 pedestrian deaths

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 28 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-441 (16 fatalities)

#16. Gilchrist County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.2 per 100K people (#468 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#15. Columbia County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 30.3 per 100K people (#407 nationally, 21 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 1 bicyclist death

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#14. Levy County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 30.7 per 100K people (#397 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#13. Gulf County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 32.9 per 100K people (#358 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-98 (5 fatalities)

#12. Hendry County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 33.0 per 100K people (#352 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#11. Hardee County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 35.1 per 100K people (#313 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#10. Bradford County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 35.8 per 100K people (#287 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#9. Dixie County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 35.9 per 100K people (#285 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#8. Jackson County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 37.4 per 100K people (#266 nationally, 18 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#7. Gadsden County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 38.4 per 100K people (#255 nationally, 17 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#6. Walton County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 39.5 per 100K people (#245 nationally, 29 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 8 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Roads with most fatalities: US-90, US-98 (6 fatalities each)

#5. DeSoto County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 41.1 per 100K people (#230 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#4. Putnam County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 42.4 per 100K people (#216 nationally, 31 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 10 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-17 (8 fatalities)

#3. Suwannee County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 46.0 per 100K people (#174 nationally, 20 deaths)

– 6 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-10 (6 fatalities)

#2. Okeechobee County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 47.8 per 100K people (#155 nationally, 19 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 2 bicyclist deaths

– 10 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-98 (6 fatalities)

#1. Hamilton County, Florida

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 85.9 per 100K people (#37 nationally, 12 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities